Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.24

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
