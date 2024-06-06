PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Shares of PSK stock opened at C$25.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.77.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
