Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 298,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Power Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$46.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
