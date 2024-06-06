Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $1,761,650.10 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:POST traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. 212,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,508. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Post by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Post (NYSE:POST)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.