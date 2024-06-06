Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells $1,761,650.10 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Post Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:POST traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.08. 212,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,508. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Post by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

