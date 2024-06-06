PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 52,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,167. PodcastOne has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

In other news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,640.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

