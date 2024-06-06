PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

