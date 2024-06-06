Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.03

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

