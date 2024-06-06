Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIO)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

MIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,992. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,239.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,725,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,348,224.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,860 shares of company stock worth $457,372.

