Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,700. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 155,233 shares of company stock worth $1,245,217.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

