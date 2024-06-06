Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 13,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 15.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

