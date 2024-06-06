Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 13,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 15.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
