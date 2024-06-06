Pinetree Capital Ltd. Buys 2,568 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 2,568 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,241.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 514,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,530.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TruBridge alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $136,896.48.

On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.17.

TruBridge Trading Up 3.3 %

TruBridge stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.35 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

TBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TruBridge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TruBridge

TruBridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.