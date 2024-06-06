Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 65,075 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,075 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of NiSource worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 144,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3,195.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 3,010,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,480. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

