Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,109 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $417.24. 2,226,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $418.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

