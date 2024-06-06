Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 120,799 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $141,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $274.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,364,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average of $271.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

