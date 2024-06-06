Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 588,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,484.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,705,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,593,000 after buying an additional 1,690,746 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,558,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,880,000 after buying an additional 499,876 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 5,188,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,406,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

