Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 219.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,397 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.18% of United Airlines worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,404,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,712,000 after buying an additional 79,881 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,994,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,901,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

