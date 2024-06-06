Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,979 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.88. 1,587,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,213. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,960,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,960,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,896,140. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

