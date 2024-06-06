Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,705 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.61. 822,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

