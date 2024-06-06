Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 360,473 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 360,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,633,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Brown & Brown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 47,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,696. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.