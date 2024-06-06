PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.07. 87,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 23,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.