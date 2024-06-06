Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 582,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,569,000 after acquiring an additional 558,038 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after purchasing an additional 932,552 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 96,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

