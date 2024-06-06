PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.92 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
