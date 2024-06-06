Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 19,411,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,908,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

