Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 40 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $295.93. The company had a trading volume of 808,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

