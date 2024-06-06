Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,978,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 140,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $463.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,155,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,626,477. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $464.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.29 and its 200 day moving average is $426.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

