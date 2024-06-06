Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 11,680 Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %
BUG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 178,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $765.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $31.78.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
