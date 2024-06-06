Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNOV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 4,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.