Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,881,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.67. 478,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,929. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

