Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Increases Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 1.37% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 320,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 263,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,634. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $912.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.85.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

