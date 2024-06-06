Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $936,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

