Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.26. 351,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,161. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

