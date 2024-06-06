Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 368,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

