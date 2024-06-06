Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 3,164 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,645. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.