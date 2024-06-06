PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) CFO Buys $113,000.00 in Stock

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,446,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 200,250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,155,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 263,958 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.