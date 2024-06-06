PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PENN. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

PENN stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.