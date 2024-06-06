PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE PED opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.54.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

