PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $47.02. PBF Energy shares last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 315,486 shares.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at $648,736,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 957.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after buying an additional 547,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14,785.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 539,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.