Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $204,560.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after purchasing an additional 507,562 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

