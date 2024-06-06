Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVID

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.08 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.