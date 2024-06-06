Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Up 1.6%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Orica Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Orica’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

