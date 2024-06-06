Orchid Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $109.97 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,068.66 or 0.99965507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00110634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10860033 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $10,341,452.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

