Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.