Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 263,362 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 365.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in ENI were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.