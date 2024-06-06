Optiver Holding B.V. Has $79.37 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,846 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.95 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

