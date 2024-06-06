Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,592.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.05. 2,549,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

