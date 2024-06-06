Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $467.49. 268,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,656. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

