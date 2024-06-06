Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,846 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 430,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after acquiring an additional 266,492 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 164,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,776. The firm has a market cap of $563.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average of $181.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

