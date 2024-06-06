Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,555 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 804,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $184,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $275.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,889. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.02 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $504.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

