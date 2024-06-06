Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 53,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.