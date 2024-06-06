Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 496,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

